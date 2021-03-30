ALICE IN WONDERLAND Arrives At The Growing Stage April 15

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey will present its first Studio Series of the 39th season, ALICE IN WONDERLAND, virtually unlimited streaming April 15th through the 18th.

Based on the book, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by Lewis Carroll, ALICE IN WONDERLAND is adapted for the screen by Stephen L. Fredericks and Perry Arthur Kroeger, The Growing Stage's Founder/Executive Director and Artist-In-Residence. This production is directed and edited by Cara Scalera, The Growing Stage's Production Manager and Teaching Artist.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND tells the story of a curious young girl who follows a white rabbit into the magical realm of Wonderland. There, she encounters some of the strangest and most peculiar creatures, including The Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter. Featuring artwork and masks designed by TGS Artist-in-Residence, Perry Arthur Kroeger, this vibrant, virtual world will practically pop off your screen!

ALICE IN WONDERLAND is an all youth production featuring 18 young performers hailing from Morris, Sussex and Warren counties. This production is a part of the Studio Presentation Series.

This series, initiated in the fall of 2009, has succeeded in engaging both patrons and artists. Targeted for specific-aged audiences rather than the wide-reaching family fare of the Main Stage, the series provides community artists with a unique opportunity to participate in the creative process of "trying out" new, more experimental works under the direction of professional artists. This program allows the company to both cultivate new talent and challenge audiences.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND will be available for unlimited streaming April 15 - 18. Streaming links are $15 per link. To purchase your link visit www.growingstage.com or call the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946.