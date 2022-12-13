A Night of Italian Comedy With Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto Comes to Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre presents a night of comedy with the Italian monsters of laughter, Eric D'Alessandro ("Mask Off Remix - Walmart Diss" and Vic DiBitetto (Working Class Zero) on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8PM.



See The Goodfellas of comedy! They are comedy in a red sauc! One comes from a large Italian family in Staten Island. The other comes from a large Italian family in Brooklyn, then moved to Staten Island (which is Brooklyn with a cover charge). Now they're joining forces on the Funny How? Tour. Don't miss this hilarious, uncensored comedy duo.



Tickets to see Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto go on-sale on Friday, December 16 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

