A NIGHT AT THE THEATER to Open At Studio Playhouse

"A Night At The Theater", an original immersive murder-mystery concept written and directed by Allyssa Hynes and E. Dale Smith-Gallo, will open Thursday, November 13, 2025, at Studio Playhouse at 14 Alvin Place, Upper Montclair NJ!

Step into the world of a 1940s-style comedy-until the leading lady drops dead, and the real show begins! In this immersive world premiere, the audience becomes part of the action, moving through all three floors of the theatre-front of house, backstage, dressing rooms, and beyond-unraveling clues and encountering suspects up close. With grand scenes, intimate one-on-one moments, and surprises at every turn, this hilarious, interactive mystery will keep you guessing until the final reveal!

Catch "A Night At The Theater" November 13 at 8:00 pm, November 14 at 8:00 pm, November 15 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and November 16 at 7:00 pm.

Jessie Baden plays Rita and Regina Ridiccio; A’Layah Josianne plays Detective Truen False; Arthur Carlson plays Cedric Callit; Jackie Kuczinski plays Adelai Amateura; Dylan Myers plays Tim Timekeep; Holly Walker plays Gracie Gray; Fran Shultz plays Nelly Needlebaum; Alicia Hayes plays Linda Lovejoy; Mario Capriola plays Richard Rising; Jose Rivera plays David Dentalman; Karen Koronkiewicz plays Frannie Fixit; Richard Taylor Pearson plays Travis Ticketeer; and Kelly Dillon plays Nick Nobuddy.