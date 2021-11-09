Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Announced at MPAC

pixeltracker

Stage musical celebrates Charles M. Schulz's “Peanuts” comic strip and 1965 television special; showcases music score by Vince Guaraldi.

Nov. 9, 2021  

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Announced at MPAC

Just in time for the holiday season, everyone's favorite Peanuts television special comes to life on stage at Mayo Performing Arts Center.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage (https://www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com/) celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $29-$69 (VIP packages available).

Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz's Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life - all set to the original special's dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Unisex Hello Doorbell Tee
Book of Mormon Unisex Hello Doorbell Tee
Book of Mormon Starburst Mug
Book of Mormon Starburst Mug
Pride Music Tee
Pride Music Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Giant - Live Moving Statue to Welcome Guests In Barcelona
  • SWAN LAKE Will Be Performed by the Saint Petersburg Ballet at EDP Gran Vía Theater
  • FANZONE IBIZA: New Open-Air Venue Launches In Ibiza
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?