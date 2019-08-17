CROSSROADS THEATRE COMPANY Announces 2019/2020 Season with Plays Opening in September at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

Editor's Note: Broadwayworld.com was thrilled to attend the event at The Heldrich Hotel in New Brunswick announcing the exciting season ahead for Crossroads Theatre Company in the recently constructed, state-of-the-art, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Check out all the details.

The upcoming season of Crossroads Theatre Company's three plays and Genesis Festival of new works was recently featured with a spotlight on season opener Paul Robeson, written by Phillip Hayes Dean and Freedom Riders directed and co-written by Crossroads Co-Founder Ricardo Khan, at its announcement event held at the Heldrich Hotel in New Brunswick, NJ.

The first two shows of the season, Paul Robeson and A Christmas Carol, a musical by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, are scheduled for September 5-15 and December 5-15, respectively.

The Tony® Award-winning Crossroads Theatre Company (CTC), now a resident member of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), is in its fourth decade of being a preeminent gateway for black theatre that has been the stage for many actors, directors, designers, writers and other theatre professionals. Since opening in 1978, CTC has built a rich and storied history, celebrating the culture, history, spirit and voices of the African Diaspora.

"NBPAC is delighted that the opening of our season of shows features Crossroads Theatre Company's production of Paul Robeson, an icon whose spirit, memory and accomplishments are alive in our great city of New Brunswick," said Chris Paladino President of the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), the arts center's developer.

Crossroads season announcement included vocal performances from Nathaniel Stampley, Jr., in the role of Paul Robeson, and an excerpt of a scene from the world premiering play,

Freedom Rider that featured readings from a cast that included Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts alumni. Mason Gross is among the companies that are housed at NBPAC along with George Street Playhouse and the American Repertory Ballet.

"For 41 years Crossroads has been true to its mission to tell stories that highlight issues and start conversations across ethnic, racial and cultural spectrums," said Anthony P. Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. Marshall Jones III, the theatres' artist director, added that "Crossroads is known for its nurturing environment and for cultivating acting, directorial and production talent," citing those who have crossed its stage including actress Viola Davis and director George C. Wolfe.

Over many years, business and government have been ardent supporters of Crossroads and its contributions to art and culture in New Brunswick and Middlesex County. "Crossroads Theatre Company has long served as a hallmark of artistic excellence in New Brunswick and central New Jersey. In its new home at NBPAC, Crossroads will continue to shine as it shares its rich cultural storytelling in the performing arts with audiences from throughout the region," said Mayor Jim Cahill.

About Crossroads Theatre - www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org

The 1999 Tony® Award-winning Crossroads Theatre Company (CTC), now a resident member of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), is in its fourth decade of being a preeminent gateway for black theatre that has been the stage for many actors, directors, designers, writers and other theatre professionals. Since opening in 1978, CTC has built a rich and storied history, celebrating the culture, history, spirit and voices of the African Diaspora.

About New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) - www.nbpac.org

The New Brunswick center for the performing arts is a state-of-the-art PAC that is certain to be hailed as the region's premier venue for musical, dance and theatrical performances.

Photo Credit: J.F. Allen

(Pictured) L-R New Brunswick Mayor Jim Cahill, Nathaniel Stampley (Paul Robeson); Marshall Jones; Crossroads Theatre Company Artistic Director; and Anthony P. Carter, President - Crossroads Theatre Company Board of Trustees





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You