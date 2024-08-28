YOUNG PICASSO Will Screen at the Park Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, the award-winning and much-loved cinematic series that explores the biographies of history’s most revered artists, will return with Young Picasso. Directed by Phil Grabsky, the film screens on Wednesday, September 11 at 1:30pm at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, NH.

In close collaboration with five major European museums - Museo Picasso Málaga, Fundación Picasso-Museo Casa Natal, Málaga, where he was born; Museu Picasso de Barcelona, where the most extensive collection of his early works is held; Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya, Barcelona and the Musée national Picasso-Paris, in the city Picasso called home - Young Picasso offers unique insight into the artist’s masterpieces at each of these remarkable institutions as well as additional insight from historians, curators, letters from friends and lovers, and Picasso’s grandson Olivier Widmaier Picasso.

This carefully crafted documentary, filmed over two years, includes two critical periods in Picasso’s life - the Blue and Pink Periods - but does not overlook the years before those which are, though much less well-known, absolutely formative. Three cities play a key role: Málaga, Barcelona and Paris. Young Picasso explores each and illustrates why they were so significant.

The film culminates in New York, at the Museum of Modern Art where one of Picasso’s works has been on permanent display since the 1930s: Les Demoiselles d’Avignon. Painted by Picasso when he was just 25 years old, the painting is now considered ground-breaking yet at the time it was scorned and rejected.

Malén Gual, Senior Curator at Museu Picasso de Barcelona comments:

“This film brilliantly shows what a solid artistic training Picasso had and what remarkable paintings he produced from an early age. I have worked for decades on Picasso and I was so impressed and excited by seeing his works – and the whole thrilling story – revealed on the big screen”

Young Picasso will be shown on The Park's giant 27-foot wide screen in its 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $15. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

Carolyn Edwards’ “Lunch at The Park” meal will begin at the theatre at 12 noon prior to the screening. You can pre-order and see the menu by going to parklunch.org.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments