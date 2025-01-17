Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty Hibbert - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Alexandra Mullaney - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Tobin Moss - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble
CABARET - Weathervane Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Blake Kile - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Andrew Strout - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Sofie Nesanelis - MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Sam Robert Rogers - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Play
FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicholas Donlin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sarah Joy Kane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Heather Conti-Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Seacoast Repertory Theatre
