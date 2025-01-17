Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty Hibbert - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company

Best Dance Production
WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Alexandra Mullaney - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Tobin Moss - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
CABARET - Weathervane Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Blake Kile - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Andrew Strout - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Sofie Nesanelis - MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Sam Robert Rogers - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Play
FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicholas Donlin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sarah Joy Kane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Heather Conti-Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Seacoast Repertory Theatre
 



