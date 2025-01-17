Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alyssa Dumas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty Hibbert - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company



Best Dance Production

WONKA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alexandra Mullaney - LIZZIE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Tobin Moss - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble

CABARET - Weathervane Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Kile - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Strout - ROCK OF AGES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Musical

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Sofie Nesanelis - MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Sam Robert Rogers - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Play

FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angelica Forcier Rosenthal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kids Coop Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicholas Donlin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rochester Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Joy Kane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Prescott Park arts festival



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Heather Conti-Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Seacoast Repertory Theatre



Comments