WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE To Play At Majestic Theatre, June 2-4

Majestic Theatre presents The Wild Women of Winedale on June 2-4, 2023!

By Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten, this joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives-the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia-Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye. This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life's highs and lows through the years, including the early demise of two of their husbands. And they really need each other now, as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday, while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope, and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man-preferably a man with a house, since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole. These women's lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody wants-especially them! With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships so they can move their lives forward. Together they prove it's never too late to take another one of life's paths for a grand new adventure. This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is guaranteed to drive you wild with laughter-and motivate you to keep hounding the kids to please take that stack of quilts and Granny's Christmas china!

The Wild Women of Winedale is directed by Joe Pelonzi, and stars: Lisa Colburn, Deb Curtis, Larua Hoglund, Liz Fontanella, Andrea Friend and Karen McGraw.

Join us for "The Wild Women of Winedale" on Friday and Saturday, June 2 & 3 at 7pm and Sunday, June 4 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at Click Here or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.