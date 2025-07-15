Video: Inside Rehearsals of HIGH SOCIETY at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look inside rehearsals for High Society, directed by Matt Lenz, with Cole Porter’s timeless tunes, which begins performances Thursday, July 24 with a limited run through August 23, 2025 at Ogunquit Playhouse.

The cast includes Max Clayton as C.K. Dexter Haven and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Tracy Lord, is 2025 Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as Macaulay “Mike” Connor.