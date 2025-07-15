Video: Inside Rehearsals of HIGH SOCIETY at Ogunquit Playhouse

Performances will run from July 24 to August 23.
Get a first look inside rehearsals for High Society, directed by Matt Lenz, with Cole Porter’s timeless tunes, which begins performances Thursday, July 24 with a limited run through August 23, 2025 at Ogunquit Playhouse.
The cast includes Max Clayton as C.K. Dexter Haven and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Tracy Lord, is 2025 Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as Macaulay “Mike” Connor.
The cast of High Society will also feature Ari Groover (Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Cholly Knickerbocker, Sydney Morton (OP’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Liz Imbrie, Charlie Franklin (Broadway’s Floyd Collins) as George Kittredge, Sara Gettelfinger (Broadway’s Water for Elephants, OP’s The Cher Show, Witches of Eastwick) as Margaret Lord, Mike McGowan (OP’s A Little Night Music) as Seth Lord, and Bryan Batt (Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, TV’s “Mad Men”) as Uncle Willie.
The ensemble will feature Joshua Burrage (Broadway’s Boop! The Musical), Jaclyn De Nicola (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), ZaKeyia Lacey (The Muny’s Dreamgirls), Christian Probst (OP’s Singin’ in the Rain), Troy Valjean Rucker (OP’s Mr. Holland’s Opus), Harrison Asher Smith (Tuachan’s A Christmas Carol), Corinne Sweeney (Theatre By The Sea’s The Sound of Music), Jesse Swimm (OP’s Mystic Pizza), Rachel Tata (Jean’s Playhouses’ Into the Woods), Charlotte Van Ledtje (OP’s Disney’s Frozen) as Dinah Lord, Alysia Vastardis, and Jessica Wockenfuss (OP’s 42nd Street), and Katrina Yaukey (OP’s Cabaret).
High Society features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, a book by Arthur Kopit, and additional lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, with a new book adaptation by B.T. McNicholl, based on Philip Barry’s classic play The Philadelphia Story and the Turner Entertainment Co. motion picture High Society starring Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby.
High Society will feature choreography by Jeffry Denman, Greg Jarrett is the music supervisor/orchestrator, Sam Davis is the music consultant. Music direction by Nicholas Connors, scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig/hair & make-up design by Roxanne De Luna/">Luna. Devin Day is the production stage manager. Anthony Daniel is the associate director, Liza Piccoli is the associate choreographer, Kyra Teboe is the associate music director, and Clayton Dombach is the assistant scenic designer. Kelly Merritt and Emily Katherine are the assistant stage managers. Casting by ARC.
"Let's Misbehave!" High Society, the Cole Porter musical comedy, pops with champagne fizz, sizzles with tap dancing, and brims with mad cap mayhem! Set to Porter's iconic tunes, the story follows socialite Tracy Lord on the eve of her wedding. Her still-smitten ex-husband, C.K. Dexter Haven, shows up, as does a magazine reporter covering the event—who also falls for Tracy. She soon finds herself in a delightful romantic dilemma, forced to choose among her admirers.
