U.S. Premiere Of WHERE YOU ARE Announced At Peterborough Players

The Peterborough Players will round out its three-show Grand Restart with the U.S. Premiere of Where You Are, a new play written by Canadian playwright Kristen Da Silva. Directed by Tom Frey and performed on the new outdoor Elsewhere Stage at the Players, the "dramedy" will run from September 1-12 at 4:30pm.

"The first time I read Where You Are, I laughed a lot," says Frey. "The second time, I was deeply touched. The third time I was proud of these four people for making some really good choices, especially in the light of all they'd been through."

Sisters Glenda and Suzanne live a peaceful retirement selling homemade jam on Manitoulin Island. This summer, their usual concerns - trying to orchestrate sightings of their handsome veterinarian neighbor and preparing for the visit of Suzanne's grown daughter, Beth, are complicated by a secret the sisters can no longer contain. When Beth arrives with secrets of her own, the three women have to face things that will change their lives and relationships forever. Where You Are makes you think and laugh about families, forgiveness, and falling in love. The Players is thrilled to give audiences the opportunity to see this fabulous play for the first time in the United States.

The cast is made up of Players' favorites, led by Lisa Bostnar (A Doll's House, Part 2 at the Players, Mr. Pim Passes By at the Mint Theatre) and Kathy Manfre (Morning's at Seven at the Players, Trick or Treat at 59E59) as Glenda and Suzanne. They are joined by Manfre's real-life daughter, Katelyn Manfre, (Steel Magnolias at the Players, founding member of Pipeline Theatre Company) as daughter Beth, and Pedro Ka'awaloa (Our Town at the Players, National Tour of The King and I) as their neighbor, Patrick.

Playwright Kristen Da Silva is also an actor, and lives near Toronto, Ontario. Her writing credits include Book Club, Gibson & Sons, Five Alarm, and Sugar Road. Among other accolades, she is the playwright-in-residence at Theatre Orangeville in Ontario. The play comes to the Players through a close relationship with Marquis Entertainment in Toronto, the organization behind the hit play, 2 Pianos 4 Hands.

As with all productions in the Players Grand Restart, 20 Pay-What-You-Can tickets will be available to every performance through Players Gives. Players Gives aims to lower the barriers to access for shows at the Players. The Players gratefully invites anyone who feels they need assistance in accessing shows to partake of Pay-What-You-Can tickets. They must be reserved ahead of time by calling our box office at 603-924-7585.

Tickets for Where You Are are available online at www.peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at (603) 924-7585.