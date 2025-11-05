U2 Tribute Band I Will Follow to Perform at The Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will present I Will Follow: The U2 Experience on Saturday, November 15, at 7:30 PM. The performance will feature a full-production tribute to the music of U2, performed by the Boston-based band I Will Follow.

Known for recreating U2’s Signature Sound and live energy, the group performs material from across the band’s catalog, including selections from Boy, War, The Joshua Tree, and Achtung Baby. Audiences can expect performances of songs such as “With or Without You,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “Beautiful Day,” and “Pride (In the Name of Love).”

The concert will be held at The Park Theatre, located at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. The recently rebuilt 330-seat venue offers full accessibility and community programming throughout the year.

Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $25 and are available at theparktheatre.org, by phone at (603) 532-8888, or in person at the box office.