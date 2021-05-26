Theatre Will Return to the Hatbox in Concord in June

Starting Friday, June 11 and running through Sunday, June 27, mainstage production return to Hatbox Theatre in Concord with a unique twist on classic characters.

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. The world knows the great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis Professor Moriarty. But, as Holmes' body was never retrieved, a number of frauds, fakes, and charlatans have come forward since to lay claim to his identity. Naturally, it falls to Dr. Watson to disprove them. Then a telegram arrives informing Watson that three men, each claiming to be Holmes, have been committed to a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland. Now Watson must discover if one of these madmen is the real Sherlock Holmes.

Two of the most beloved and well-known characters in history are back to thrill audiences! Jeffrey Hatcher, screenwriter of the recent Ian McKellen film "Mr. Holmes", has written a fast-paced mystery thriller filled with surprises and remarkably faithful to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's characters and stories. Settle into your seat, watch for the clues, and get ready to be entertained by a cast of some of the finest actors in New England!

Produced by Phylloxera Productions and directed by Gary Locke, "Holmes and Watson" is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors, and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.