The Tenth Annual Glenn Wixson Family Holiday Extravaganza Set For Next Week
The event is on December 8th, 2022 from 7-10 pm.
The Tenth Annual Glenn Wixson Family Holiday Extravaganza will be held at the Press Room, 77 Daniel Street in Portsmouth NH.
"The Barefoot Guy," Joel Glenn Wixson is taking a break from busking at his regular spot on the Vaughan Mall and going inside with some of his friends for this holiday song fest. The Extravaganza is a holiday celebration full of music and good cheer. So bring your Santa hat and your holiday spirit downtown and enjoy the music, and the other surprises the Extravaganza has in store. You never know, you might even be invited to join in for an old fashioned sing-along. You don't want to miss it!
The line up includes Jonathan Blakeslee, Jonathan Booth, Emma Booth, Guy Capecelatro III, Cynthia Chatis, Carol Coronis, Jon Francis, Bob Moore, L.J. Delta and the Lonesome Wolves, Cursed on Earth, and Wicked Mainers, and of course, Joel Glenn Wixson.
