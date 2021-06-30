TV's Adam Berry Brings REAL GHOST STORIES To The Newport Opera House

Spooky season is coming early to New Hampshire! The Newport Opera House Association in partnership with Nathan Gardner will present REAL GHOST STORIES, taking place at The Newport Opera House on Saturday, September 18, 2021, featuring Adam Berry, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel's smash hit program KINDRED SPIRITS!

The evening serves as a benefit for the Newport Opera House and will feature some of Mr. Berry's most unique and spooky stories and personal experiences. Audiences will hear first-hand accounts of true paranormal experiences and investigations from Kindred Spirits as well as some of Adam's personal experiences and stories never before told on television.

The audience will also get a chance to learn more with a Question/Answer period following the main presentation and a post-show meet and greet period with Adam. For a special bonus, VIP tickets will be available to join Adam in a private paranormal investigation of the haunted Opera House.

"As a long time fan of Kindred Spirits, I am beyond thrilled to welcome Adam to the Newport Opera House," said Meg Cowan, Executive Director of the Newport Opera House Association. "His first-hand experience with the paranormal makes for fascinating TV but to actually have him on our stage, in person, sharing his stories, will be absolutely riveting. I can't wait!"

Nathan Gardner, who returns to New Hampshire after several years working with various Broadway and touring productions, added "The Newport Opera House helped me create lifelong memories as a teenager and retains a special place in my heart, and to help bring Adam and his incredible stories to the Sugar River Valley to benefit this historic venue is a privilege and pleasure. Adam is one of the paranormal world's premier investigators and personalities, and I know local audiences will be on the edge of their seats throughout this evening of spooky fun in this perfect setting - a legitimately haunted Opera House!"

Tickets to REAL GHOST STORIES WITH Adam Berry are priced $35.00 for General Admission. VIP tickets with the investigation are $70.00 and are extremely limited. Tickets will be available July 5, 2021 at the Newport Opera House website: www.newportoperahouse.com, by calling 603-863-2412, or in person at 20 N. Main Street, Newport NH 03773.