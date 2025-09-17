THE TEMPEST to Open at Weathervane Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre will present Shakespeare's The Tempest. Considered Shakespeare's final work, this highly theatrical 5-person adaptation plays in alternating repertory from September 18 to October 5, 2025

"We are such stuff as dreams are made on." Embittered and betrayed, marooned sorcerer Prospero is consumed with thoughts of revenge. When fate places his old enemies within reach, tempests stir, allegiances shift, and young love takes root in this adventure, celebrating the essence of being human and the power of forgiveness.

Weathervane's Director of Development, Jorge Donoso, directs the production. Passionate about Shakespeare and increasing its accessibility to all, Donoso is primarily credited with the return of Shakespeare to the Weathervane, not only on the Mainstage, but also with programs like North Country Shakes, Weathervane's free Shakespeare in the Park program.

"With every Shakespeare production we do, I hope the audience finds Shakespeare more accessible than they might have expected," said Donoso. "Even if the heightened language can be challenging, a strong production uses all aspects-sound, lighting, costumes, and staging-to create a visual story that's easy to follow and emotionally engaging."

Donoso continues, "Every time we stage a Shakespeare play on the Mainstage, it's not just the actors who get excited-the entire design team is energized. These productions offer us the creative freedom to build a world from the ground up, which is always thrilling. The biggest challenge this time has been working with a company of only five actors, five incredibly talented and deeply committed artists. Shakespeare originally wrote for much larger casts, so assigning multiple roles to each actor has felt like solving a complex puzzle. But it's also been a rewarding creative challenge."

The five artists Donoso refers to are Ethan Paulini (Prospero, Antonio), Robert H. Fowler (Alonso, Stephano, Ceres/Iris, Ariel), Ria Yamdagni (Miranda, The Boatswain, Ariel), Vero Villalobos (Ferdinand, Ariel, Trinculo, Sebastian), and Marisa Kirby (Caliban, Gonzalo, Ariel, Juno).

The Tempest is adapted by Nathaniel P. Claridad (Broadway's upcoming Ragtime revival), and runs one hour and fifty-five minutes, including one 15-minute intermission. The Tempest also features original music by Weathervane's Resident Music Director, Andrew Morrissey.

Tasked with transforming the Weathervane stage to an abandoned island is Weathervane's Resident Designer, Rein Schlecht. Known for her award-winning set designs, including 2023's A Midsummer Night's Dream, which featured unconventional materials (ie, a tree made out of CDs) and a jaw-dropping forest transformation, Schlecht designs the set and costumes for The Tempest, utilizing materials like gravel and foam.

In addition to Schlecht, The Tempest features design by Jeremy Baldauf (lighting design), Cass Burgess (puppetry and properties design), Doaa Ouf (projections design), Hillary Jeffers (wig design), and Connor von Rentzell (sound design). Additional creative team: Sam Powers (production stage manager), TessaMarie Beard, Rien Schlecht, and Hannah Showalter (assistant stage management), Vero Villalobos (technical director), and Jason Luck (scenic charge).

The Tempest opens September 18 and runs in alternating repertory through October 5, 2025. Special events for The Tempest include an opening night champagne reception following the September 18th performance, where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and creative team.