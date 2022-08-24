THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to be Presented At Rochester Opera House in September

Rochester Opera House will present The Great American Trailer Park Musical, directed by Patrick Dorow. This raunchy, all-American musical will be filmed in front of a live audience at Rochester Opera House, in historic Rochester, NH on Opening Night, Friday, September 16th at 7:30pm. Trailer Park will then run Thursdays through Sundays until October 2nd. The live filmed performance and its rowdy audience will stream nationwide through Broadway On Demand, powered by Stellar, starting Thursday, September 22nd.

There's a new tenant at Armadillo Acres-and she's wreaking havoc all over Florida's most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband-the storms begin to brew. Described by the NY Sun as "South Park meets Desperate Housewives," this collaboration between composer & lyricist David Nehls and script writer Betsy Kelso has its roots in their joint performances in a European tour of The Rocky Horror Show. This rip-roaring comedy boasts an international following that The New Yorker promises "is more fun than a chair-throwing episode of Jerry Springer set to music."

Please note that The Great American Trailer Park Musical contains strong language, tacky outfits, big hair, adultery, 80s nostalgia, roadkill, a stripper on the run, and glittered plungers - everything a musical should be! As such, this show is RATED R for adult humor and themes.

Starring Elana Cantor as Pippi, Amanda Dane as Betty, Heidi Gagne as Lin, Miranda Wolf as Pickles, Miles Burns as Norbert, Jenry Towle as Jeannie, Christian Arnold as Duke, and Michelle Faria as Female Swing. This production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical is directed by Patrick Dorow of Patrick Dorow Presents with choreography by Joe Meallo, and is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com).

Tickets cost $28-$34, with Senior, Military, and College Student discounts available, and may be reserved in person at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St, Rochester, NH 03867, by phone (603) 335-1992, or online at www.rochesteroperahouse.com. Streaming through Broadway On Demand, powered by Stellar, will be available from Thursday September 22nd to Sunday October 2nd. Tickets to stream are available now at Broadway On Demand, powered by Stellar Tickets.

Showtimes at Rochester Opera House: Friday, September 16th at 7:30pm; Saturday, September 17th at 2pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, September 18th at 5pm; Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30pm; Friday, September 23rd at 7:30pm; Saturday, September 24th at 2pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, September 25th at 5pm; Thursday, September 29th at 7:30pm; Friday, September 30th at 7:30pm; Saturday, October 1st at 2pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, October 2nd at 5pm

For More Information: Visit www.rochesteroperahouse.com or www.stellartickets.com/o/patrick-dorow-presents-llc/events/trailer-park

About Rochester Opera House

The historic Rochester Opera House, a not-for-profit organization, presents an annual performance season of shows for children, teens, adults, and seniors. Built within City Hall in 1908, this beautifully restored theater is the only remaining theater in the world with a unique mechanism that raises the orchestra floor at an incline for amphitheater seating and levels the floor for dancing. Our mission is to educate, engage, empower, challenge, and inspire a community of all ages by presenting extraordinary and culturally diverse theatre, performance art, music, dance, and film on the city's foremost performing arts stage. As we preserve our vibrant historic theater for future generations, we embrace the integration of a broad arts culture in our community. Through the cultivation of new performers, diversity of shows, and innovative arts education programs developed with an "ARTS FOR ALL" philosophy, we bring the incredible power of the arts to the widest possible audience.