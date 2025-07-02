Singer-Songwriter Sarah Blacker & The Light to Headline The Music Hall Lounge in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed New England singer-songwriter Sarah Blacker will bring her harmony-rich band Sarah Blacker & The Light to headline an intimate evening of original music at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday, July 26th, 2025. Doors open at 7PM; show begins at 8PM. Tickets are $27.

Known for her soulful vocals, lyrical honesty, and genre-blending style, Blacker will be joined by her powerhouse ensemble of multi-talented musicians, each of whom are also songwriters and music therapists/song-leaders. Together, they craft a sound that is acoustic, jazzy, harmony-laden, and deeply healing—a concert experience that feels both grounding and uplifting.

“Music is the most powerful gift humans possess,” says Blacker. “This band exists to lift spirits, to tell the truth, and to leave people feeling more grounded than when they arrived.”

About the Artists

Sarah Blacker, a resident of Salem, MA, had a prolific 2024—releasing two EPs including Horizon Line (a “mostly live” studio EP lauded as “tender, defiant, and genius” by the Boston Herald), and Live at Rockport Sundays, recorded at the home of legendary folk icon Tom Rush. She kicked off 2025 with sold-out shows at Club Passim and Me & Thee Coffeehouse, as well as a series of intimate live videos featuring fan favorites and new material.

The Music Hall Lounge show will showcase original songs not only from Blacker, but also from each of her bandmates:

• Aaron Zev Katz, her husband and longtime collaborator (Percy Hill), who impressively plays keyboard bass and drums simultaneously—and contributes rich vocal harmonies.

• Mark Lipman, a seasoned singer-songwriter and Expressive Arts Therapist whose warm guitar playing and vocals add nuance and soul.

• Danielle Lovasco, a fellow Music Therapist and gifted vocalist who helps round out the band’s signature 4-part harmonies.

Blacker, also a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Board-Certified Music Therapist, often weaves stories and humor into her sets, delving into themes of resilience, hope, and the beauty of imperfection. Her music evokes comparisons to Joni Mitchell, with a touch of jazz, a dose of classic rock, and a whole lot of heart.

She has previously supported renowned acts such as Sara Bareilles, Richard Thompson, Jefferson Starship, Paula Cole, and America, and has been featured as a Boston Music Awards nominee and CBS Boston Artist to Watch.



