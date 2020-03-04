Saint Paddy's Comedy/Dance Spectacular Returns to Portsmouth

Jim McCue and the Saint Paddy's Comedy Spectacular are becoming a Portsmouth tradition. Now in its fourth year get your ticket now and enjoy this family-friendly comedy spectacular with Irish step dancing, music, and hilarious comedy.

Hosted by Jack Lynch, a 30-year veteran of the Boston comedy scene, Boston Comedy Festival's Saint Paddy's Comedy Spectacular features comedians:

Jim McCue

Jim has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Live at Gotham AX TV and Drybar Comedy Special going viral! Jim has also done USO shows around the world. Jim has headlined shows in Dublin and Galway and is the Host of the Big Comedy Podcast.

Joey Carroll

Joey was featured in NESN's Roughing It and WCVB's Chronicle, as well as Comedy Central's Pulp Comics and lastly on NECN's Broadside with Jim Braude. Joey has performed in Ireland several times.

Erin is an NYC based stand-up comic, actor, writer, and emcee. Her stand-up was recently featured on Gotham Comedy Live for the Oculus/NextVR Network. She recently wrote for the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.

