SOMETHING ROTTEN! Begins Performances at The Barnstormers Theatre on June 26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Barnstormers Theatre is kicking off the summer with the hit Broadway musical Something Rotten! from June 26 through July 5. Directed by Artistic Director Jordan Ahnquist. A special $25 ticket deal is available for the July 4 performance, making it the perfect holiday outing.

Set in 1590s England, Something Rotten! is a joyful mash-up of musical theatre traditions, historical satire, and outrageous comedy. The show follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they struggle to compete with none other than the Renaissance rockstar himself, William Shakespeare. With guidance from an eccentric soothsayer and dreams of writing the world’s first musical, the Bottom brothers set off on a wild and wonderfully theatrical ride.

“It’s a big splashy musical with tap dancing and lots of laughs,” said Ahnquist. “Perfect for audiences who love Broadway—and aren’t afraid to laugh at it.”

The cast features Lee Hollis Bussie as the flamboyant Shakespeare, Ryan Halsaver as the long-suffering Nick Bottom, Jacob Erdody as the poetic Nigel, Mary McNulty as the spirited Portia, Rachel Alexa Norman as the fiercely capable Bea, Scott Cote as the puritanical Brother Jeremiah, and Doug Shapiro as the delightfully deranged Nostradamus. The ensemble includes Jorge Barranco, Sarah Coombs, Gio Coppola, Becca Gottlieb, Gabriel Hobbs, Alex Jorth, Hannah Nye, and Sophie Pankhurst. Choreography is by Sarah Coombs.

With music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten! made its Broadway debut in 2015, earning ten Tony nominations including Best Musical. It was praised by Time Out New York as “Broadway’s funniest, splashiest, slap-happiest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”

Tickets are available now at barnstormerstheatre.org or by calling 603-323-8500. Performances take place at 104 Main Street in Tamworth, New Hampshire.

Comments