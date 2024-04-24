Review: WILLY WONKA at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Seacoast Repertory Theatre's current production of "Willy Wonka” based on Roald Dahl’s novel, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is a whimsical confection that bursts with color, imagination, and enough oomph, (or enough Oompa Loompas), to satisfy even the most discerning chocoholic.

This adaptation, which weaves together elements from the beloved Dahl novel and the iconic film starring Gene Wilder, manages to capture the essence of both while offering a crisp, new perspective and an engaging production.

The story is about Willy Wonka (Michael Thompson), an eccentric chocolatier, announcing his retirement from operating his very secretive and mysterious candy factory. For the occasion, he hides five “Golden Tickets” in chocolate bars distributed throughout the world where the lucky winners will receive a tour inside the factory and a lifetime supply of chocolate.

The story plays out as the five golden ticket winners are discovered.

There’s Agustus Gloop (Tobin Moss) and Mrs. Gloop (Jamie Bradley), with Moss as the glutinous son who can’t get his fill of chocolate while being prodded by his spirited drill sergeant type mother who is one to be feared. (Bradley portrayed the villainess female teacher in SRTs production of Dahl’s “Matilda” last fall and continues a string of portrayals of dominating plus sized women in “Willy Wonka.”) The twosome sing of the virtues of overeating in a high energy (or highly caloric) number, “I Eat More!”

The next winners are Mike Teavee (Quinn McGillion) and Mrs. Teavee (Michelle Faria), TV geeks from the 1980s who live vicariously through their obsession with television shows. Their musical number “I See It All on TV,” says all there is to know about their TV addiction.

The third winners are Violet Beauregarde (Alyssa Dumas) and Mrs. Beauregarde (Meryl Galaid) portraying women with loads of southern hospitality and charm, but probably on steroids for this production.

And the fourth winners are Mr. Salt (Mark Marshall) a doting father who oversees a nut growing empire, and daughter, Veruca Salt (Emily Lambert) a bratty, entitled, rude, and disruptive daughter who is always ready to complain and whine. With Lambert’s portrayal, she’s an unruly child that you love to hate.

The last of the ticket winners is Charlie Bucket (Holden King-Farbstein), a poor boy who has always dreamt of visiting the candy factory while living with an unusual mix of Bucket family members. His loving parents are Mr. and Mrs. Bucket portrayed by Sean Mullaney and Alexandra Mullaney, who offer Charlie parental guidance in the number “Cheer Up, Charlie” all the while under the influence of a quartet of grumpy, but loveable elders of the Bucket clan including Grandpa Joe (David N. Durham) as grandfatherly kind as anyone could be, , Grandma Josephine (Thea J. Hartley), Grandma Georgina (Cassidy Kasten) and Grandpa George (Zadie Sands).

As Wonka leads the group of ticket winners on a tour, each child succumbs to their selfish vices leading to their demise by suffering terrible consequences. Augustus Gloop gets stuck in a vat of chocolate. An arrogant gum chewer, Violet Beauregarde, turns into a giant blueberry. The television obsessed Mike Teavee gets shrunk to an action figure size by a Wonkavision machine and Veruca Salt gets pushed into a garbage chute by the candy factory workers, Oompa-Loompas.

Through it all, Charlie remains kind and good-natured and is rewarded by being chosen as Willy Wonka’s heir to the chocolate factory. The play just goes to show that family values and good character pay off in the end.

As Wonka, Thompson is a bit over the top frenetic with his character. (I would be, too, for a character that proceeds to kill off four children in grisly ways.) And while Thompson has a rich velvety voice, especially in the trademark tune, “Pure Imagination,” and a character that demands your attention, his portrayal is a bit too one dimensional, always loud, and a bit too frightful for my taste. I just wish I could see a more nuanced character in tone, volume and dynamics. Let the audience see more shades of Wonka.

As Charlie Bucket, King-Farbstein is exceptional. He’s a poised and professional youngster that knows how to work an audience with comedy, dance and vocals. It is great to see a local youngster hitting the professional ranks. His number “Think Positive” is playful and fun.

Sean Mullaney and Alexandra Mullaney are wonderfully animated and vocally delightful as usual. The array of repertory regulars, like Moss, Bradley, McGillion, Faria, Dumas, and Lambert are consistently solid as they embrace the cartoonish flair required in this show.

The Oompa-Loompas, Max Cavanaugh, Sean Armstrong Verre, Jared Lemay and Hannah Lizotte skillfully dance their way through a variety of steps by choreographers, Alyssa Duman and Jason Faria. (Faria is hardly recognizable in the show as female reporter Phineous Trout!)

A special mention goes to the phenomenal troupe of Oompa Loompas. These diminutive figures, clad in techno jumpsuits and orange afro wigs provide a visual and musical counterpoint to the main characters especially in the second act. Their synchronized routines and offbeat musical interludes add delightful absurdity to the production.

And it wouldn’t be a Seacoast Rep production if there wasn’t a chance to see artistic director, Ben Hart, in it. He’s the Candy Man in “Willy Wonka.”

Stepping into the theatre is like entering Willy Wonka's fantasy factory. The set design by Ben Hart and Brandon James is a marvel, transporting the audience to the large industrial operation of a candy factory with black iron piping, mechanical looking devices and loads of gadgets. It has a dark and dank feeling that serves as a wonderful backdrop for the brilliant color onstage through outrageous props, set décor and costuming that sparkles. And speaking of costuming, Brandon James, must have had a few sleepless nights putting together such an array of fun and eye catching outfits for the stage.

The production seamlessly integrates the classic songs from the film, such as "Pure Imagination" and "The Candy Man," into the narrative flow. The orchestra, often referred to as “The Smokin’ Section” is at their best once again in this show.

"Willy Wonka” is truly a feast for the senses and a celebration of childhood wonder and imagination. The Seacoast Repertory Theatre does an admirable job of making the play accessible to audiences of all ages. I am usually reluctant to suggest bringing youngsters to a musical production knowing that their attention span might not embrace the entire show. But this production, is jammed packed with action that could easily hold a child’s attention for an hour before a 15 minute intermission followed by a quickly paced 45 minutes for the second act.

