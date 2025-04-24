Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Was It Really 40 Years Ago?

With neon lighting, big hair, shoulder pads, and swagger, the Seacoast Repertory Theatre is journeying back to 1985, a time of change when the first mobile phones are big, bulky, and carried proudly by the upward moving yuppies of the time.

That’s the essence of The Wedding Singer, the musical comedy, currently running at the Seacoast Rep stage with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, directed by Sean Mullaney.

If you’re a fan of the 1998 Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore rom-com movie, the stage show adaptation will conjure up more than a little nostalgia. With a vibrant score filled with catchy 80s-inspired tunes, pulsating dance moves and an incredibly talented cast, this show is pure escapism at its finest.

Robbie Hart (Robert Fabricio Armstrong) is a charming wedding singer with dreams of rock stardom, who is left heartbroken when his fiancée Linda (Hadley Withington) abandons him at the altar. His despair is bitter as he turns every wedding gig into ruined celebrations for newly married couples seeking happiness.

Amidst this turmoil, Robbie meets Julia Sullivan (Michelle Faria), a charming waitress who is engaged to a wealthy, self-absorbed Wall Street broker, Glen Guglia (Jared LeMay). Robbie and Julia form a close friendship, and as they spend time together planning her wedding to her rich fiancée. Then, like in any good rom com, their feelings for each other begin to grow.

Complicating matters are Julia's flirtatious cousin Holly (Tia Marie Apicella), who hopelessly pursues Robbie, and Robbie's bandmates Sammy (Kevin Mahaney), a guy oozing with hutzpah and George (Jacob Duby), a Boy George look alike, who offer their own brand of questionable advice.

The musical follows Robbie's journey as he grapples with heartbreak, discovers unexpected love, and ultimately tries to win Julia's heart before she marries the wrong guy. The story culminates in a memorable trip to Las Vegas where Robbie, with the help of some celebrity impersonators, crashes Julia's wedding to declare his love.

The opening number, “It’s Your Wedding Day,” set expectations with high-energy and slick choreography that would continue throughout the show. There are ensemble numbers that dazzle including ‘Casualty of Love” and “All About the Green” mixed in with great duets by Armstrong and Faria in “If I Told You,” and a very moving, “Grow Old With You.”

Choreographer, Shaina Schwartz, does an amazing job paying homage to the moves and grooves of the 80s, with “Footloose,” “Dirty Dancing” and a dramatic recreation of the water scene from “Flashdance.”

Armstrong and Faria own the show from their first scene together. Armstrong is the perfect heartthrob with a rocking voice playing the wild guy with a subtle vulnerability that endears him to the audience.

Faria can add this role to her successful resume with the Rep. Her unassuming innocence and small stature, played alongside her amazing vocals makes for a very loveable character. She and Armstrong are perfectly paired in creating their love story. A bit too mushy? Not at all. Are they saccharine sweet? You had better believe it.

Apicella is the perfect vixen proving that a waitress in the 1980s can never have too much make up. Mahaney continues to impress with the range of roles he undertakes at the Rep while Duby blends comic moments with a flair for the dance.

Withington is entertaining whether she’s the bride deserting her groom early in the show or the sexy seducer who comes back in the second act.

LeMay, is another multitalented performer at the Rep, who can handle any role given to him whether a supporting player or male lead.

Erica Skoglund, who self-proclaims that she’s the best at portraying grandmotherly types, proves it wonderfully in the farcical tune, “A Note From Grandma,” or in the rap number, “Move That Thang.”

The live band under the direction of Andrew Strout is as dynamic as ever precise in every note of the rock ‘n’ roll score.

Costume Designer, DW, dug deep into many a closet and rummaged through many a thrift store to perfectly create the garb of the 80s.

Mullaney, who is usually center stage at the Rep singing or strumming a mean guitar, shows some directorial talent in a well-paced production that brings out the best in every performer.

The Wedding Singer is well worth seeing for an evening of lighthearted fun brought to you by the Seacoast’s best talent.

