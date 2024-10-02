Review: FRANKENSTEIN at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can always count on the Seacoast Repertory Theatre to stage productions that are out of the mainstream, out of the ordinary, and that challenge audiences in new ways. This is very apparent in its current production of Nick Dear's adaptation of Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein.” It is a dark and foreboding telling of the Frankenstein legend through the eyes of the creature, rather than from the creator, Victor Frankenstein.

We are remarkably familiar with the Frankenstein tale whether through the black and white film versions on late-night television or the outrageously hilarious parody such as Mel Brooks, musical, “Young Frankenstein.” And in each version, the creature is larger than life with a gruesome face, bolts sticking out the side of his neck, and platform shoes that give the creature a wide, plodding gait. His creation usually takes place in a laboratory with electrical stimulants that bring a cadaver of broken body parts to life as a creature.

Forget all the preconceived notions when seeing the Seacoast Rep production. The storylines are similar, but the overall tone of the production is vastly different.

From the first moments of the show, the Creature (Sam Robert Rogers) is the center focus. The first ten minutes or so of the show portrays his birth like a placenta-wrapped creature as if coming from its mother’s womb. He writhes across the stage like a newborn, eventually finding a way to stand and walk.

From there, the story is familiar. He meets with De Lacey, (David D. Durham), a kind, soft-spoken, blind man who judges him by his character, not his appearance. He becomes a surrogate father, teaching him how to speak, introducing him to simple worldly wonders like snowflakes, and having him read famous poems and scholarly works that make him an educated creature.

Despite his advanced learning, he is scorned and sent away when Felix (Sean Mullaney) and Agatha (Hadley Withington), the old man’s son and his wife are repulsed by the creature and against the old man’s pleas for mercy, banish the creature from their home.

The creature continues to explore the world and eventually finds his creator, Victor Frankenstein (Jamie Bradley, one of Seacoast Rep’s most versatile actors) a complex character with an obsession for scientific advancement layered with his guilt over the creation he has brought into the world. He is so self-absorbed that he ignores advances from his beautiful fiancée, Elizabeth Lavenza (Heather Conti-Clark who plays the role of fiancée as well as the creature’s bride, another versatile Seacoast actor). His demeanor is one of a conflicted soul on the verge of descending into madness.

Victor is confronted by the creature’s ability to love and his desire for a mate. Victor accepts the challenge and creates a female creature from body parts and organs brought to him by hired cohorts (Sean Mullaney and Christoper Hobson).

At this point, the production poses the question of who is really the creature to be feared? Is it Frankenstein’s creation or is it the madman himself?

The plot is further developed when the creature meets Frankenstein’s brother, William (Ben Crimmins), and his father, Monsieur Frankenstein (David N. Durham revived from his role as De Lacey) both of whom share some compelling moments in the storytelling.) Michelle Faria rounds out the cast as a dutiful housekeeper.

Rogers, as the creature, creates a compelling character. From his birth as a creature to his transformation into a learned person, he’s thoughtful in his portrayal showing an innocence when needed, and a raging character as well. Rogers creates a remarkably interesting character like few ever seen on the Seacoast stage.

Bradley is wonderful obsessed in his portrayal, a madman blinded by his quest for scientific perfection. He plays the role charmingly ambivalent, leaving the audience to choose whether he is a man to be revered or simply a pathetic soul.

Durham adeptly manages his dual roles, the kindly old man one minute and the more boisterous father in the other.

Conti-Clark plays the creature’s speechless bride to perfection while being a more animated, even humorous at times, fiancée excited for her wedding to Victor. She’s a breath of normalcy among a cast of characters that are fearful and untrusting.

The set is simple with a few moveable pieces, a large stairwell, and rustic-looking doorways. This is the time of year when the Rep runs two shows in repertory, so the set isn’t too complicated as it serves as the background for their other production, “Lizzie,” the story of the axe murderer, Lizzie Borden.

The lighting design by Rachel Neubauer is stunning with extraordinary changes in mood and very well executed.

There’s a musical score by Ryan Spellman, which provides background and scene transition music during the show. It is eerily haunting and adds depth and emotion to the storytelling.

I commend Director Tobin Moss for tackling such a unique script and the actors in it who are in their usual top form. I only wish that the Nick Dear script wasn’t so dark, that it is was less wordy at times, and that there were more layers to the ensemble characters rather than simply a face-off between creature and creator.

I do have one significant critique. All the characters, save for the blind man, say that the creature is hideous and ugly leading them to beat and shun him. Rogers, the actor playing the role, is a handsome fellow who just looks a bit scruffy and dirty for the character. While I wasn’t looking for the blockheaded stereotypical Frankenstein of lore, I would have preferred a few more scars, perhaps, a blood-stained cut or two on Rogers that would really inspire the fear shown by everyone.

I caution that the show might be a hit or miss for some theatergoers. As I scanned the audience during the performance some folks were clearly engaged while others were uncomfortably fidgeting and bored. Even during the curtain call, there were some wildly enthusiastic standing ovations mixed in with the polite obligatory applause.

But really, isn’t that the joy of theater? Seacoast Rep consistently excels by stretching the limits of what audiences can expect at this theater. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind production.

