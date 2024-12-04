Review: DISNEY FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at The Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney's “Frozen,” the beloved animated film, has successfully made its way to the stage at The Music Hall in Portsmouth with an enchanting production, delivering a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience.

The movie version of “Frozen,” inspired many a youngster, especially little girls, who dreamed of becoming one of the characters, Elsa and Anna. The story is epic in storytelling enhanced by soaring vocals often seen performed by many a future star on Tik Tok and other online platforms.

The stage adaptation of “Frozen” faithfully recreates the beloved story of two royal sisters from a village called Arendelle, Elsa (Cate Hayman) and Anna (Marilyn Caserta). The twosome, left orphans by their parents lost at sea, have been kept apart since childhood from the moment the former inadvertently hurts the latter with her bone chilling magic. Then, at age 21, when Elsa is coronated as the new queen, a dispute between the two accidentally provokes a greater demonstration of Elsa’s power to conjure ice and snow, leaving Arendelle plagued in a perpetual winter.

After Elsa goes into a self-imposed exile on a glacial mountain top, Anna, who has abruptly fallen in love with a seemingly sincere Prince Hans (Will Savarese), leaves the castle behind to find her sister and along the way encounters Kristoff (Angel Lozada), an ice seller, his reindeer Sven (Clint Hromsco), as well as a real live snowman Olaf (F. Michael Haynie). The new found friends accompany her on the quest to find her sister.

The story telling is enhanced by a musical score with familiar tunes and new compositions. The iconic songs from the film, such as "Let It Go" and "For the First Time in Forever," are still there and are highlights of the show. The new songs, penned by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Dangerous to Dream,” “Monster,” and “I Can’t Lose You.” seamlessly integrate into the narrative, adding great moments for the characters.

The allure of “Frozen” for many is in its poignant story of how the two sisters overcome their estrangement by finding their purpose and empowerment through each other. There’s a lesson here in reconciliation and self-discovery in sisterly love.

A dazzling part of this production, and the biggest draw for a Disney theatrical staging, is the eye-catching display of ambitious visuals provided by scenic designer, Michael E. Down, Costume Designer Jacob Locke, and lighting designer Richard Latta. There is a majesty to the palatially polar settings that wow the senses throughout, whether it’s Elsa’s costuming, her crystalized sanctuary, the wintery snowscapes, or the projections that beautifully blend in with the fantasy story. You’ll sit in awe of the moving elements of the staging that make the show come to life.

Hayman’s Elsa is wonderfully regal and she very much dominates the stage, especially in the show stopping “Let It Go,” that ends the first act. Her transformation during the number, appearance-wise and internally, happens magically. Her voice rises to the challenge of the every tune in the show.

Caserta creates an impish Anna who gets the audience chuckling a bit as she finds her way through improbable ventures. Her vocals are strong, yet nicely playful, especially in her contemporary number with the very princely, Savarese in “Love is an Open Door.” She also sets a tender mood with Hayman in their duet, “I Can’t Lose You,” while pulling off an inspirational “First Time in Forever.”

Lozada as the ice seller, Kristoff, and his companion reindeer, Sven, puppeteered by Hromsco, provide some fun moments as they adventure with Anna. Lozada nails the number, “Reindeer are Better Than People.” There’s also great number, “Fixer Upper,” describing Kristoff as an acceptable boyfriend only if someone did a few repairs and modifications to the rustic looking mountain man.

Haynie puppeteers Olaf as a charmingly loveable character who says that he thrives on warm hugs and would love to experience the joys of life in the musical number, “In Summer.” It seems that he is the only one who doesn’t realize the power that heat has over snow creatures. While Haynie is clearly visible performing behind the snow puppet character, the minor distraction is insignificant. The puppet and Haynie perform as one.

There’s an outrageously ridiculous number, called “Hygge” played with comic brilliance by Jack Brewer, as a Nordic storekeeper/sauna owner, Oaken. Hygge, it seems, is the phrase to describe something warm, cozy, and comforting. The character sings about everyday experiences describing them as either “Hygge” or “Not Hygge.” It is a throwaway number designed to put Anna in warmer clothing, to have her meet her future love interest, Kristoff, and to bring together the cast for a big number to start the second act.

And you won’t forget the high energy twosome that portray the younger versions of Elsa and Anna, in Charlotte Van Dedtje and Livia Quist. They are talented members of the Ogunquit Playhouse Academy that nurtures local talent on the professional stage. They set a delightfully rambunctious start to the show with a sisterly number, “A Little Bit of You” and the well known number, “Do You Want To Build a Snowman.” (The roles are shared by Julianne Repucci and Clara Curtis in other performances of the show.)

Director Angelique Ilo keeps the action fast paced in a production that runs for 2 and a half hours with intermission. (Keep that time in mind when considering whether to bring really young audience members dressed as Elsa, Anna or Olaf.) She knows what people expect in a stage version of the Frozen movie, and she delivers it all.

“Frozen,” the Broadway Musical, qualifies as the ultimate holiday outing. Though a bit on the pricy side, it will be worth the memorable experiences it creates.

Photos by Gary Ng

