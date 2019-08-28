ROSE Comes To The Peterborough Players

"I'm eighty years old. I find that unforgivable and suddenly it's a millennium and I stink of the past century, but what can I do?" So asks the title character in the final show of the Peterborough Players 2019 Summer Season, Rose. Written by Martin Sherman, the celebrated American author of Bent, the play features Players' favorite Carolyn Michel as Rose. This one woman, tour-de-force performance will run from September 11th-15th at the Players. Howard Millman returns to the Players to direct the piece.

Rose is a survivor. Her remarkable life began in a tiny Russian village, took her to Warsaw's ghettos and a ship called The Exodus, and finally to the boardwalks of Atlantic City, the Arizona canyons and salsa-flavored nights in Miami Beach. The play is both a sharply drawn portrait of a feisty Jewish woman and a moving reminder of some of the events that shaped the 20th century. Rose premiered at the Royal National Theatre in London where it was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play, and was produced on Broadway by Lincoln Center Theater.

Carolyn Michel has delighted Players' audiences in two one-woman-plays before: The Lady with All the Answers and Family Secrets. Rose promises to do the same. Carolyn was most recently at the Players in their production of Driving Miss Daisy with Taurean Blacque and Kraig Swartz. She has appeared on Broadway with Sid Caesar in Sid Caesar & Company, and has performed across the country. She was a resident company member of the Asolo Repertory Theatre for 24 seasons.

The work of director Howard Millman has been seen at the Players many times before, in such Popular Productions as Driving Miss Daisy, Nobody Don't Like Yogi, and Visiting Mr. Green. Most recently, he directed the Players' production of The Whipping Man. He was the Producing Artistic Director of both the Asolo Repertory Theatre and Geva Theatre, and has received multiple awards including the Richard G. Fallon Award for Excellence in Professional Theatre.

Rose will have a very limited run - from September 11th-15th ONLY. The show is exclusively sponsored by People's United Bank. Showtimes are Wednesday, Thursdays, and Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 4pm. Tickets and more information can be found at www.peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling the Box Office at (603) 924-7585.





