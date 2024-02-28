Pontine Theatre Premieres ROBERT FROST'S NEW HAMPSHIRE This Month

March 15 - 24, Pontine Theatre premieres Robert Frost's New Hampshire.

Pontine Co-Artistic Directors, Greg Gathers & Marguerite Mathews, will perform original stagings of five early poems by Robert Frost, a long-time summer resident of Derry and Franconia NH. Frost's first of four Pulitzer Prizes was awarded in 1924 for his volume: “New Hampshire: A Poem with Notes and Grace Notes.”

Known for his New England settings, his down to earth, stark depictions of the difficulties of rural farm life, and his use of colloquial speech, Robert Frost is widely admired as a true American Master. Harriet Munroe, publisher and editor of “Poetry,” wrote that “perhaps no other poet in our history has put the best of the Yankee spirit into a book so completely.” She notes that while Frost's narrative, character-based poems are often dark and satirical, Frost always has a “sympathetic humor” towards his subjects.

Performances are Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 2pm at the historic 1845 Plains Schoolhouse, One Plains Avenue, in Portsmouth NH's West End. Tickets are $32 and may be purchased in advance online at www.pontine.org.