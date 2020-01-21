Pilobolus Returns to Popejoy Hall This March

Pilobolus returns to Popejoy Hall on Saturday, March 7 at 8 pm to delight, charm, and thrill audiences. Since its inception in 1971, Pilobolus has captivated crowds with its inventive and thought-provoking routines centered on the connection of human bodies.

Known for its masterful blend of theater, dance, acrobatics, and technology, this show pushes the limits of creativity like no other. Pilobolus began at Dartmouth College when three students from diverse academic and disciplinary backgrounds enrolled together in a dance class.

Their first dance was titled "Pilobolus" after a fungus that shoots its spores with incredible speed and precision. While popular in the college circuit, the group gained recognition after their participation in the American Dance Festival in Connecticut in 1974. Soon after, the six dancers debuted on Broadway to rave reviews. The group expanded in both size and scope in the following years-performing over 100 different dances in 65 different countries-to bring a stunningly creative yet accessible form of physical expression to the whole world.

Their accolades include a 2012 Grammy Award Nomination, a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cultural Programming, and a number of Cannes Lion Awards at the International Festival of Creativity. They have performed at the Oscars, the Olympics, and have been featured NBC's Today Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and MTV's Video Music Awards. This season, Pilobolus showcases a mixed repertoire, using their bodies to convey everything from heart-wrenching stories to cheerful comedy.

Tickets for Pilobolus are on sale for $75, $59, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchase online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





