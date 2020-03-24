Park Theatre To Introduce Virtual Movie Theatre

"Going out to the movies" is a century old event that is temporarily on hold due to the social distancing mandates put forward from the CDC as well as the state of New Hampshire.

However, first-run independent, foreign and documentary films will now be coming to your home thanks to a new streaming service that debuts from The Park Theatre on Thursday, March 26. The award-winning film selections will be part of the new performing arts center's "Virtual Movie Theatre" service, a cinema without walls.

This idea is simple and it's an easy way to watch some great films and support The Park Theatre while local movie fans weather this together. The Park Theatre will be featuring selected films online that were planned to be released during March and April. The movies can be watched on any computer, tablet, smartphone as well as Roku, Apple TV and other streaming formats. Movie titles will come from multiple distributors including Film Movement and other independent film distributors.

For most films, the "ticket" price will be $12.00 per screening. You get up to three days to view the film (multiple times if you like). You pay online for your ticket.

The first two films will be new foreign film titles. In Screening Room #1 is Corpus Christi. Led by an impressive performance from Bartosz Bielenia, Corpus Christi thoughtfully and engagingly examines questions of faith and redemption. Oscar nominated for Best International Feature Film this year, the movie has received a coveted Fresh Rating of 98% from RottenTomatoes.com. The film is in Polish with English subtitles.

Screening Room #2 will be showing a new film noir thriller from China/France, The Wild Goose Lake. Smart and stylish, the film blends B-movie thrills with bold filmmaking choices and thought-provoking social commentary. The film has received a 90% Fresh rating from RottenTomatoes.com and was a nominee for the Cannes Palme d'Or Award. The film is in Chinese with English subtitles.

These two titles will play for one week and new titles will be presented on Friday, April 3rd, and every subsequent Friday.

"Park Theatre and Monadnock movie fans are interested in new "art house" film offerings. We will be able to provide them with a nice sampling each week as they view them in the comfort of their own home. We thank innovative film distributors (Film Movement, Kino Lorber and others) for activating this unique, exclusive access to great new films. It is timely, appreciated and helps cinemas and performing arts cneters. 50% of each ticket goes to support The Park Theatre. It's a win-win for everyone," said Steve Jackson, CEO, Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Go to theparkfheatre.org for the "Virtual Movie Theatre" links and film information.





