The Park Theatre To Screen KINKY BOOTS As Part Of Arts Cinema Stage2Screen Series

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Park Theatre will present a special cinema screening of Kinky Boots on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., as part of its ArtsCinema Stage2Screen Series. Tickets are $18.

The screening will take place in The Park Theatre’s 330-seat Eppes Auditorium, featuring a large-format screen and surround sound. The presentation captures the London West End production, filmed live at the historic Adelphi Theatre.

With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, KINKY BOOTS is based on the 2005 film inspired by true events. The story follows a struggling shoe factory owner who partners with a drag performer to create a new line of boots, leading to unexpected change for both the business and the people involved.

The stage musical has received Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and continues to be presented internationally through stage and filmed productions.

Screening Details

Date & Time: Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

Venue: The Park Theatre, Eppes Auditorium

Address: 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH

Tickets: $18

Tickets are available in advance at theparktheatre.org/kinky, by phone at 603-532-8888, or at the box office on the day of the screening.

The Park Theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey, approximately 90 minutes from Boston, and features a bar lounge. The venue is fully accessible.