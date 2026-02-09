Park Theatre Launches ArtsCinema Music Series with IN SEARCH OF MOZART

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Park Theatre will launch its ArtsCinema Music Series in 2026 with the captivating documentary In Search of Mozart. This marks the debut event in the Music category of the theater's acclaimed ArtsCinema (ACS) programming, which brings world-class arts documentaries and filmed performances to the Monadnock Region. In Search of Mozart will screen on Wednesday, February 18 at 1:30pm.

Directed by Phil Grabsky and produced by Seventh Art Productions (producers of the acclaimed Exhibition on Screen series), In Search of Mozart is a landmark feature-length biography commemorating the 250th anniversary of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's birth. Narrated by Juliet Stevenson and featuring Samuel West voicing the composer, the film journeys across 10 countries and more than 25,000 miles, exploring over 80 of Mozart's compositions through expert interviews, stunning historical locations, and live performances by world-renowned musicians.

Tickets: Priced at $18 and can be purchased online at https://theparktheatre.org/in-search-of-mozart/ or by calling the box office at 603-532-8888.

The Park Theatre's ArtsCinema Series continues its commitment to enriching the community with exceptional cultural programming, following successful launches of Visual Arts and Stage2Screen offerings in the 2026 season. This special 1:30 PM midweek screening offers an ideal opportunity for music lovers, families, educators, and film enthusiasts to experience Mozart's enduring legacy on the big screen.

Rebuilt and reimagined as a premier performing arts center, The Park Theatre hosts a dynamic mix of live performances, independent films, and arts-focused screenings. Located in historic downtown Jaffrey, it serves as a vibrant hub for the Monadnock Region's cultural scene.