New Hampshire Theatre Project Will Present MOTHER OF THE MAID in Upcoming Series

New Hampshire Theatre Project's Play Readings For Grown-ups Series will continue with the powerful new play Mother of the Maid by Jane Anderson. Readings will be on Saturday, February 21 at 4:00 pm and Sunday, February 22 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15. Each reading will be followed by a short audience talkback, facilitated by seacoast artist and storyteller Jasmin Hunter.

Mother of the Maid tells the story of Joan of Arc through the eyes of her mother Isabelle, a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter. The New York Stage Review calls this a “quietly piercing, luminous new play” which tells an epic tale through an unexpected and remarkable perspective.

The reading is directed by Genevieve Aichele, with Bill Humphreys as consulting director. Featured actors are David Kaye, Daniel Kehr, Braedon Meattey and Jim Sears, with Kathleen Somssich as Isabelle and Colleen Spear as The Maid. Technical Director is Jess Gero.

Director Genevieve Aichele says, “When I first read this play I felt as though my heart had been torn open. We all know about Saint Joan but who ever considers her tragic story through the eyes of her family? Mother of the Maid humanizes the legend by illuminating those beautiful, funny and grief-filled moments that make us human. It also speaks to contemporary heroes - and the price paid by their loved ones.”