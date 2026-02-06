DUELING PIANOS LIVE Sets Romantic Tone for Valentine's Day at Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New England's favorite dueling pianos show returns to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey with a Valentine's Day edition. Dueling Pianos Live will be presented at The Park on Saturday, February 14 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $25. Also available are VIP table seats (in front of stage) which include snacks and a drink voucher (alcoholic drinks require ID). The Dueling Pianos show is a multi “Best of Boston” winner.

It's a perfect Valentine's evening of love songs for lovers and would-be lovers! Cupid just might make an appearance.

What are dueling pianos? It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally “the most fun one can have with one's clothes on!” We think you will agree. It is a massive “to the top of your lungs” sing-along with all your friends! Two pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who seem to know every song ever written, including spirited Irish tunes. Each show is different because it's all request and you or your friends might even get called up on stage for a bit of good-humored fun and some unforgettable TikTok moments.

Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. Audience members are pitted on one side against the other.

This dueling piano interactive concept has grown rapidly over the past few years and shows no sign of letting up. Why? One very simple reason: people love to interact and have fun.

Dueling Pianos Live - Valentines's Day will play in The Park's award-winning 330-seat Eppes Auditorium.

Doors open at 6:30pm. The Lounge bar will also be open for beer, wine and canned cocktails (ID required)

Tickets can be purchased online at parknh.org or at the box office. Any questions about the show can be answered by calling the theatre's box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible.