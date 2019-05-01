Park Theatre Launches Seat Campaign

The Park Theatre today launches its Theatrical Seat Campaign. The campaign will complete the acquisition of theatre seats for the William David Eppes Auditorium in the new Park Theatre set to open spring 2020. Upholstered and comfortable, the seating is set up so that every seat has a clear, unobstructed view to the stage and screen. This telescoping seating system is also the seating system of choice for Jacob's Pillow in the Berkshires and the new Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord.

The Seat Campaign allows the Theatre's friends, supporters and all-around theater-lovers the opportunity to put their name or the name of a loved one or business on one or more seats. The names or messages will be engraved on plaques on each seat. One of the first seats selected was named by Jaffrey taxpayers, "Town of Jaffrey," at the 2017 Town Meeting. The Kingsbury Fund has named all the accessible seating in the historic auditorium. About a dozen other seats have also been named in the run-up to the campaign launch.

For 54 years, The Park Theatre was the center of community life in Jaffrey, presenting vaudeville and first-run movies. From 1940 until it closed, The Park Theatre was one of a limited number of MGM film houses. Naming a seat in the new Park Theatre gives contributors the opportunity to take their places in the rich living history of The Park Theatre and help the Theatre complete the acquisition of this innovative, telescopic seating.

A donation of $1,000 for each named seat, in a variety of payment options, assures that the Theatre remains a central part of our community and our region. "Named Seat" contributors also benefit from advance ticket sales, an exclusive annual Seat Party, and attendance to a special pre-opening reception and tour of the newly-completed Park Theatre. The number of seats being offered for naming now is limited. To name your seat, to receive a brochure about this offer or for more information, please contact Christine Witham at cwitham1@hotmail.com or 603-562-6572 today or visit theparktheatre.org.





