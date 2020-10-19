Park Theatre Holds Virtual Halloween Costume Contest

The Park Theatre must receive entries by Tuesday, October 27.

Halloween will be a different experience for many individuals and families this year. To meet the surrounding communities' needs, Jaffrey's Park Theatre debuted a virtual Halloween Costume Contest last week.

Participants can upload a photo of the entrant in their costume, along with their contact information. There are three categories in the contest: Adults, Children, and Pets. The winner in each category wins $50. All entrants have the opportunity to see their costume entry featured on The Park Theatre's Facebook page plus the Monadnock Tonight! program broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.

"This is a tough year for trick or treating and Halloween events, so we wanted to bring a fun (and spooky) opportunity directly to our fans in a safe way," remarked The Park Theatre's CEO and Managing Director, Steve Jackson.

People who want to enter the contest can find the online entry form link on The Park Theatre's website (www.theparktheatre.org) or by going to the entry form website (https://form.jotform.com/202824020501134). Children under 18 must have their parent or guardian authorize the entry and use of the photo.

The Park Theatre must receive entries by Tuesday, October 27, at 5PM EDT. The winners from the three categories will be announced live on the Monadnock Tonight! program on Thursday, October 29, at 5PM. The theatre can answer questions about the contest via their office telephone (603) 532-9300 or by email, parktv@theparktheatre.org.

