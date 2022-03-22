PLACES YOU GO Comes to New World Theatre This Week

New World Theatre (NWT) will present the World Premiere production of Places You Go by New Hampshire playwright, William Ivers, at the Hatbox Theatre from March 25 through April 10. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

ABOUT THE PLAY: It's Spring of her senior year. Maddy Wear, a promising young musician destined for Juilliard, is in the hospital having been in a car accident, escaping with only minor injuries. As she sleeps in her hospital bed, her divorced parents, Rick and Deb Wear, enter and immediately begin playing the blame game while bullying the young intern, Dr. Hughes, as he attempts to care for Maddy the best way he knows how. Tensions escalate after Maddy wakes and reveals several dark truths that cause the family to spiral into turmoil, showing what people are willing to do to protect those they love and what destruction can occur in the process.

This play explores the lines people are willing to cross, especially within families, when faced with a crisis that could dramatically alter their lives.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION: NWT has assembled a remarkable production team for this seminal work that includes a host of award-winning artists: Director Marina Altschiller-Gannon, Light Design Jeremy Toussaint, Scenic Design Meghan Flynn, and Sound Design Donald Tongue. The cast also includes award-winners who bring a wealth of experience to the stage: Katherine Cusak (MADDY), Kate Gilbert (DEB), Joe Shanley (RICK), Jacob Randlett (DR< HUGHES), Eric Roy (CARL), and Samantha Searles (PAULA).

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT: William Ivers (Playwright) is a teacher, award-winning writer and musician. His play, An Unexamined Life, won the 2017 Nor'Eastern Playwriting Contest and was a finalist for the 2018 International New Works of Merit Contest. It was published in New World Theatre's It's Academic collection and was produced at the Hatbox Theatre in July of 2018. His full-length play, Places You Go, was named a finalist for the Acadiana play development program for its 2020 season in Lafayette, LA and was selected as a finalist by NYC's Theatre of Note. William aims to publish his first novel, Pierced Girls, in 2022. He lives in Hooksett, NH with his wife and children.

ABOUT NEW WORLD THEATRE: New World Theatre is a production company devoted to fostering, developing, producing, and publishing new theatre works. Since its inception in 2015, NWT has produced over a dozen full productions and numerous workshop presentations.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.