New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus Plays Holiday Program At Park Theatre This Saturday

The internationally acclaimed New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus was established in 1998. This nonprofit group of over 25 singers has played extensively in New England and the United States. They celebrate their 25th year with a special holiday program entitled "Suddenly Silver Bells." This concert comes to Jaffrey's Park Theatre performing arts center this Saturday, December 10 at 7:30pm.

The New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus has an incredible, endearing history of triumphs and struggles, good times and bad. Through it all, the Chorus has delivered high-quality entertainment and musical joy to tens of thousands of people. Despite overcoming fears and doubts in its early years, when acceptance of gay people in New Hampshire was scarce, the NHGMC today is more popular than ever all over the state and beyond. In the words of NH Governor Christopher Sununu, in his 25th Anniversary Commendation, the Chorus is "truly a Granite State musical treasure."

"The New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus is excited and honored to be partnering with the beautiful, historic Park Theatre of Jaffrey to perform our 2022 Holiday Concert, Suddenly Silver Bells," said John McGeehan, President NH Gay Men's Chorus.

In addition to the singers, the Chorus ensemble will include a pianist, percussionist, and cellist.

This special event is sponsored by the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation and TD Bank.

All tickets are $20. They may be purchased online by visiting theparktheatre.org, by calling (603) 532-8888 or directly at the theatre box office.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible. The Lounge will open at 5:30pm on Saturday with music provided by Bernie & Louise.

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.