New England's Favorite Heart Tribute Band Returns To The Park Theatre

 In 1976, the top TV shows were All in the Family, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley and M*A*S*H. One of the breakout bands that year was Heart, comprising of sisters Ann & Nancy Wilson. The Park Theatre will honor one of the most successful bands of the 1970s, Heart, with a live concert by New England’s #1 Heart tribute band, Heartless. The show is presented Friday, June 16 at 7:30pm.

Heartless is a touring act for the upper East Coast and New England, with a goal of playing each song as a true-to-live version of Heart's performances. This band packs concert venues with fans who sing along with their classic Heart songs and a few well-known Led Zeppelin covers commonly covered by Heart throughout their decades of the tour.

Jasmine White, lead vocal, brings all the vocal flavors and personality of Heart’s Ann Wilson alive. Jasmine delivers hit songs such as “Alone,” "What About Love, “Straight On,” "Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” and “Crazy on You.”

Heartless will perform in The Park Theatre’s acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with dance floor. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888, or by buying at the door. The theatre’s Lounge Bar will be open starting at 6:30pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.


