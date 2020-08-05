Meg Mitchell Moore Comes to The Music Hall as Part of the Live Under the Arch Series

She will discuss her new novel, Two Truths and a Lie.

On Thursday, August 20, author Meg Mitchell Moore comes to The Music Hall as part of the Live Under the Arch outdoor series. She will discuss her new novel, Two Truths and a Lie, a warm, witty, and suspenseful novel filled with small-town secrets, summer romance, big time lies, and spiked seltzer. A blend of propulsive thriller and gorgeous summer read, Two Truths and a Lie reminds us that happiness isn't always a day at the beach, some secrets aren't meant to be shared, and the most precious things are the people we love.

The event includes an author reading and an onstage interview, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held outdoors in front of The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When/Where: Thursday, August 20 - 6pm & 8pm

(Rain date: Friday, August 21 at 6pm & 8pm)

The Music Hall

28 Chestnut Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Meg Mitchell Moore worked for several years as a journalist for a variety of publications before turning to fiction. She lives in the beautiful town of Newburyport, Massachusetts, with her husband and their three daughters.

Tickets: The ticket package for Live Under the Arch: Meg Mitchell Moore on Thursday, August 20, at 6pm or 8pm is $44.75. The rain date for this outside event is Friday, August 21. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of TWO TRUTHS AND A LIE ($27.99, hardcover), author discussion, and Q+A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone at 603.436.2400.

For further information, or to request an author interview, please contact: Brittany Wason, Literary Coordinator, at bwason@themusichall.org

