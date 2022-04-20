Majestic Teens Will Present LUCKY STIFF in May

Majestic's Lucky Stiff stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.

This murder mystery farce of mistaken identities, millions in diamonds and a wheelchair-bound corpse will leave you dying of laughter.

Book by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens / Based on The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth / Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn... or else his uncle's gun-toting ex. Featuring a tuneful Flaherty and Ahrens score, an ensemble cast of zany characters and small rock combo orchestra, Lucky Stiff is an audience charmer.

Tony Award-winning writing team, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's, first produced show, Lucky Stiff, premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. They later went on to write Seussical, Once On This Island, and Ragtime, among many others!

Join us for Lucky Stiff on Friday and Saturday, May 13 & 14, at 7pm, and on Sunday, May 15 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.