Majestic Presents LOVE, SEX, & THE IRS

Enjoy the comedy Love Sex and the IRS by Billy Van Zandt, Jane Milmore presented by The Majestic Theatre on April 8 - 10!

Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing tax returns listing the pair as married. The day of reckoning comes when the Internal Revenue Service informs the "couple" they're going to be investigated. Leslie masquerades as a housewife, aided by Jon's fiancée, Kate. Complicating matters further, Leslie and Kate are having an affair behind Jon's back, Jon's mother drops in unexpectedly to meet her son's fiancée, and Leslie's ex-girlfriend shows up demanding to know why Leslie has changed and won't see her anymore. Like a cross between I Love Lucy and Some Like it Hot.

Majestic's production is directed by Joe Pelonzi, and stars Cady Hickman, Mike McKinnon, Chad Moores, Kali Morrissette, Allison Sjolund, Zakaria Tber and Bruce Williams.

Join us for "Love Sex and the IRS" on Friday and Saturday, April 8 & 9 at 7pm and on Sunday, April 10 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. Please visit the Majestic Theatre website for our covid safety guidelines.

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visitwww.majestictheatre.net for more information.