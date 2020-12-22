Lisa Bostnar, Michael Doku, Chris Fitz Band and More to Take Part in The Park Theatre's NEW YEAR'S EVEN PARTY 2021

The Park Theatre announced today that they are producing another live-streamed event. This time it is a virtual New Year's Eve Party featuring a who's who of entertainers from the Monadnock Region and beyond. The show starts live at 7pm EST on December 31. Admission to the end-of-year fundraiser is by a tax-deductible donation and good for an entire household.

It will be an evening of some of the best talent in the Monadnock Region and beyond. Entertainers scheduled to perform include Lisa Bostnar, Michael Doku, Chris Fitz Band, Green Heron, The Kelly Girls, Mill City Rags, Monadnock Chorus, Magician Ben Pratt, Raylynmor Opera, Project Shakespeare, Ken Sheldon (a/k/a Fred Marple), Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, and Bernie & Louise Watson. More surprise guests to appear as well.

CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre Steve Jackson will host the event live from the new Park Theatre stage with surprise co-hosts.

There will also be a virtual "Ultimate 50/50 Raffle" in honor of the fundraising event. Tickets start at $10 and multiple purchases receive bonus tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn LIVE on the program, and the winner will receive 50% of all raffle ticket revenue. Raffle tickets are on sale now at www.park2021.com. It is not necessary to attend the streamed party or be present at the drawing to win. Winner will be notified by email. Raffle tickets may be purchased only by individuals 18 years or older.

Tax-deductible donations for admission may be made online at the New Year's Eve Party section of theparktheatre.org website or http://our.show/parknewyear. If you have any questions, you can call The Park Theatre's box office at (603) 532-8888. Your gift helps The Park Theatre prepare for a grand opening in 2021!