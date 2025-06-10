JAGGED LITTLE PILL Regional Premiere Cast Announced at Weathervane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Weathervane Theatre has announced casting and creative details for the U.S. regional premiere of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, running June 25–29, 2025. The production kicks off the theatre’s landmark 60th season.

Leading the cast is Morgan Scott as Mary Jane Healy. Scott recently completed a two-year run as Star on the First National Tour of The Cher Show. She is joined by Gregory DeCandia as Steve Healy, Jake Van Eycken as Nick Healy, Mack McCloud as Frankie Healy, August Quini as Jo, Lindsey Ross as Bella, and Jorge Donoso as Phoenix. The ensemble includes Dani Barrett (who also serves as dance captain), Eli Butler, Steven Dias, Marisa Kirby, Jeremy Lloyd, Brady McGuire, Grace McTier, Emmie Pack, Joshua Thompson, and Ria Yamdagni.

The production is directed by Weathervane’s Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, whose past directorial credits at the theatre include acclaimed productions of Cabaret and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. “Growing up in the 90s, Alanis Morissette’s landmark album was the soundtrack to my teenage experience,” said Paulini. “When it premiered on Broadway, I couldn’t wait to see Weathervane alum Elizabeth Stanley star as Mary Jane. As soon as I left the theatre, I knew we had to produce it here in Whitefield.”

The creative team includes Ashley McManus as choreographer, with Andrew Morrissey serving as music director and Bronwen Chan as associate music director. Scenic and costume design is by Rien Schlecht, with lighting design by Jeremy Baldauf, sound design by Alexander Pikiben, and projections by Jourdan Alexander. Gabbie Flores is the properties designer. The production is stage managed by Reed Davis, with assistant stage management by TessaMarie Beard, Sam Powers, and Rien Schlecht. Vero Villalobos is the technical director, AP Pikiben is the production manager, and Jason Luck serves as scenic charge.

The production features a live seven-piece band under the direction of Morrissey. The band includes Jae Kim (violin), Jessie Lanham (drums), Shoshana Lieberman (viola), Andrew Morrissey (keys), Ben Natti (guitar), Shannon Oliver (bass), and Kate Renner (cello).

In addition to the production, several special events are planned in conjunction with Jagged Little Pill. A free Alanis-themed Karaoke Night will be held on June 13, celebrating ’90s music and nostalgia. An opening night champagne reception will take place on June 25, offering ticket holders a chance to mingle with the cast and creative team and enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials. A Pride Night performance is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at 7:30 PM, and the cast will also participate in a special North Country Pride appearance in Littleton on June 21.

Jagged Little Pill is sponsored by the EVF Trust in honor of RHF Jr. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now at weathervanenh.org. The Weathervane Box Office will be open from June 18 to 21 from 10 AM to 2 PM and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Beginning the week of June 22, the box office will operate on its seasonal schedule—10 AM to 12 PM and two hours prior to curtain on performance days. For ticketing inquiries, call 603-837-9322 or email boxoffice@weathervanenh.org.

