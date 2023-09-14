HAND TO GOD Comes to the Hatbox Theatre in October

Performances run from Friday, September 29 to Sunday October 15th.

Sep. 14, 2023

“Hand To God” A New American Play, produced by Actors Cooperative Theatre, will be presented at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH for three weekends from Friday, September 29 to Sunday October 15th. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for members, seniors and students, and $19 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263779®id=96&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fhatboxnh.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315. 

"Hand To God," a gripping and darkly hilarious theatrical experience that promises to leave audiences in stitches and deep contemplation. This critically acclaimed play, written by Robert Askins is a bold and audacious exploration of the struggles of a small-town community grappling with faith, morality, and the complexities of human nature. Set in a conservative religious town, the story follows Jason, a mild-mannered teenager, and his sock puppet, Tyrone. As the lines blur between Jason's subconscious desires and Tyrone's sinister personality, chaos ensues, and the boundaries of reality and imagination are put to the test, while straining Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and his mother. Hailed by critics as a "savage black comedy" and "a wickedly funny tale of demonic possession," "Hand to God" delves into the darkness lurking beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary lives.

Under the expert direction of Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal, "Hand to God" brings together a talented casting of local actors.  Casting includes Mark Kelly, Erika Ellis, Jesse Drake, Mackenzie Goodwin, and Sam Campanella. With a thought-provoking script that balances humor and horror, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of theatre that challenges beliefs and assumptions.

This play contains adult language, adult situations, strobe/flashing lights, fog/haze, sexual situations, and partial nudity.




