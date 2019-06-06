Concord's Bank Of New Hampshire Stage Opens June 22

The Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA) is pleased to announce the near-conclusion of its renovation of its newest performing arts venue at 16 S Main St. in Concord, New Hampshire and its re-opening of the space as the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. The first show will be a performance by electronic R&B, afropunk, and hip-hop artists Ed Balloon on June 22 at 10PM, following the conclusion of the city's Market Days Festival.



The 16 S Main St. building has undergone a 10-month renovation following its 2018 purchase by the Capitol Center for the Arts. It was previously the home of the Concord Theatre from 1933 to 1994. Amenities at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include a 30' x 15' performance stage, a state-of-the-art, digital cinema system, a second-floor bar/lounge, a first-floor concession stand, and a ticket window accessible from the S Main St. sidewalk. A variety of food and drink will be served. The venue's capacity is 300 (seating), 450 (standing).



"We are excited to be coming to the end of building construction for the Bank of New Hampshire Stage," says Nicolette Clarke, Executive Director for the CCA. "Starting with the Ed Balloon show, we will be entering our preview phase of operations where we present shows while continuing to finetune the systems, equipment, and services in this new venue. Patrons can expect to see a diverse array of talented artists right from the get-go. And because of the enhancements that we'll be adding right up until our Grand Opening celebration in October 2019, each visit will be a truly unique experience. "



The public is invited to learn more about the Bank of New Hampshire Stage by stopping by its booth at Market Days (June 20-22 in Downtown Concord). Tickets for Ed Balloon are currently on sale for $15-25 and may be purchased at (603)225-1111 or banknhstage.com.

The award-winning Capitol Center for the Arts (www.ccanh.com) inspires, educates, and entertains audiences by providing a quality venue for the performing arts as well as a wide range of professional-level, artistically-significant presentations. It operates venues at 44 S Main St. and 16 S Main St. Both are conveniently located off Rt. 93 in downtown Concord, New Hampshire and are close to quality restaurants, shopping boutiques, and other area attractions.



The 44 S Main St facility opened in 1927 as the Capitol Theatre, a prime stop on the Vaudeville circuit; it later became Concord's premier movie house and concert hall. After closing in 1989, it underwent a multi-million dollar renovation / modernization and reopened in 1995 as the Capitol Center for the Arts. Today, the building comprises the Chubb Theatre, the Governor's Hall, and the Victorian-era Kimball House mansion.



The 16 S Main St facility opened in October 1933 as The Concord Theatre. The theatre was closed in 1994 and the building was sold to the Leon Aznive family. Until 2017, the building was largely unoccupied. It was later purchased and renovated by the Capitol Center for the Arts and re-opened in June 2019 as the Bank of New Hampshire Stage.





