Comedian Nick Offerman Returns To The CCA
Nick Offerman -- actor, writer and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC's hit comedy series "Parks & Recreation"-- returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Sunday, October 27 as part of his " ALL RISE" tour.
Offerman's long list of film credits also includes Lake Bell's "In a World...", "Somebody Up There Likes Me"; "Welcome to Happiness"; "The Kings Of Summer"; "21 Jump Street" with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill; "Smashed" with Octavia Spencer and Megan Mullally; "Hotel Transylvania 2 "; "Casa de mi Padre" with Will Ferrell, Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna; "All Good Things"; "The Men Who Stare at Goats," alongside George Clooney; "The Go-Getter"; "Wristcutters: A Love Story"; "Sin City," with Bruce Willis and Mickey Rourke; "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous," starring Sandra Bullock; and "Groove."
In addition to "Parks & Recreation" and "Fargo", television audiences have seen Offerman on multiple episodes of Adult Swim's "Children's Hospital" and ABC's "George Lopez." He has also guest starred on numerous series, including "Deadwood," "NYPD Blue," "24," "The Practice," "Will & Grace," "The West Wing", "Gilmore Girls," "Monk," and "ER." He has voiced animated characters for "Axe Cop", "The Simpsons", "Bob's Burgers", "Gravity Falls", and "Out There".
Offerman got his start in the Chicago theater community, where he was a founding member of the Defiant Theatre. He also worked extensively at Steppenwolf, The Goodman, Wisdom Bridge and Pegasus Players, among others. In 2014, he starred with his wife Megan Mullally in the play "Annapurna" at the Acorn Theatre in New York. His stage work also includes the off-Broadway play "Adding Machine," the 2015 Huntington Theater production of "A Confederacy of Dunces", and he is a company member of the Evidence Room Theater Company in Los Angeles.
In his spare time, he can be found at his woodshop in Los Angeles building hand-crafted items ranging from fine furniture to canoes to ukuleles.
Tickets for the October 27 Nick Offerman: All Rise performance are currently on sale starting at $39. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.
