Cast And Creative Team Set for THE SHARK IS BROKEN at Weathervane Theatre

Weathervane Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of The Shark is Broken. Written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark is Broken is a behind-the-scenes comedy celebrating the movie history of the original Hollywood blockbuster and opens Weathervane's 2025 season of alternating repertory on July 3rd.

Step aboard the Orca and into The Shark is Broken, a witty new comedy exploring the choppy waters of Hollywood's first blockbuster-Jaws. Short tempers, big egos, and a too-small boat collide in this comedic wild ride.

Broadway's Benita de Wit (Six, Sunset BLVD.) will direct The Shark is Broken. Currently, the Associate Director for Jamie Lloyd's Tony-winning Sunset BLVD. on Broadway starring Nicole Scherzinger, de Wit's recent projects include Resident Director for SIX on Broadway, and the Assistant Director for Straight Line Crazy at The Shed starring Ralph Fiennes. This is their first season at the Weathervane.

"I'm excited to be working with this cast," said de Wit. "The play sinks or swims entirely on the chemistry between its actors, and we have such a brilliant cast. Each performer brings exceptional talent, transforming seamlessly into these iconic movie stars while possessing the precise comedic timing that will make this production so much fun to watch."

The cast of The Shark is Broken features Ethan Davenport (Corktown - Irish Rep) as Roy Scheider, Jorge Donoso (At the Wedding - LCT) as Richard Dreyfuss, and Ethan Paulini (Mamma Mia! and Oliver! national tours) as Robert Shaw.

In addition to de Wit's direction, The Shark is Broken features design by Jourdan Alexander (projections design), Jeremy Baldauf (lighting design), Gabbie Flores (properties design), Jason Luck (set design and scenic charge), Alexander Pikiben (sound design), and Rien Schlecht (costume design). Additional creative team: Reed Davis (production stage manager), TessaMarie Beard, Sam Powers, and Rien Schlecht (assistant stage management), Vero Villalobos (technical director), and AP Pikiben (production manager).

Presented in association with Sonia Friedman and SFP UK LTD and sponsored by A Friend of the Weathervane, The Shark is Broken will open Weathervane Theatre's signature alternating repertory season in Whitefield, NH, on July 3 and runs through July 26, 2025, as part of Weathervane Theatre's 60th season. Tickets for The Shark is Broken are now on sale at weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322. Special events include an opening night reception following the Thursday, July 3rd performance, where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team at this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.

The Shark is Broken is part of Weathervane's 60th season, running June 25 - October 12, 2025. Additional Season 60 titles include Alanis Morissette'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL, BECOMING DR. RUTH, GREASE, WAITRESS, ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS, HONKY TONK ANGELS, DIRTY BLONDE, THE TEMPEST, and THE PRODUCERS: A Mel Brooks MUSICAL. Season 60 tickets start at $29.

