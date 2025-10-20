BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID to Screen at The Park Theatre in Tribute to Robert Redford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire will honor the late Robert Redford (1936–2025) with a special screening of the 4K restored version of the Oscar-winning Western classic BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID on Friday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Directed by George Roy Hill, the 1969 classic stars Robert Redford as the sharp-shooting Sundance Kid and Paul Newman as his charismatic partner, Butch Cassidy. Also featuring Katharine Ross and Strother Martin, the film redefined the Western genre through its blend of action, humor, and melancholy.

Running 112 minutes and rated PG, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid won four Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay (William Goldman), Best Cinematography (Conrad Hall), Best Original Score (Burt Bacharach), and Best Original Song for “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

A trailblazing revisionist Western, the film helped usher in the era of the antihero and remains a touchstone of 1960s American cinema. It was later inducted into the U.S. National Film Registry and continues to be celebrated for its humor, chemistry, and iconic imagery.

“We hope fans will join us to honor Robert Redford’s indelible legacy and enjoy one of Hollywood’s greatest classics in stunning 4K restoration,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Tickets and additional information are available at theparktheatre.org/butch-sundance or by calling (603) 532-8888.

Located in downtown Jaffrey, The Park Theatre is a fully accessible performing arts center featuring a concession stand and lounge bar.