BOEING BOEING Comes to New London Barn Playhouse

Mark Camoletti's Boeing Boeing flies us back in time with a story about a bachelor, three airline hostesses, and a lot of love, lust, and lies! With just the right amount of classic physical comedy and ridiculous shenanigans, hilarity ensues in Boeing Boeing running for just one week July 13th through July 17th at 7:30PM, a bonus Friday matinee performance at 2:00PM and a Sunday performance at 5:00PM.

"At one time the most produced French play in the world, Boeing Boeing by Mark Camoletti was written in 1962, revived on Broadway in 2008 and has finally touched down here in New London in 2022," says director Kathryn Markey++.

Markey helps us revisit the swinging 60s- "when Air Travel was the most glamorous of endeavors, and when career women had taken control of both their destinies... and destinations. One crafty bachelor, one innocent houseguest, 3 delightful air hostesses, and an eccentric maid are engaged in a zany round of romantic hijinks, all accelerated by the advent of the Super Boeing. As the planes get faster, the guests arrive sooner, and before we know it, the little flat in Paris is humming with a cacophony of slamming doors, changing menus, and international fun.

As the Barn Playhouse enjoys its reopening and renewal, we revisit a simpler time, and hope you find yourself caught up in the joys of farce, because laughter is laughter- in any language" - Kathryn Markey, Director

A wonderful group of guest artists joins us for our production of Boeing, Boeing! Acting Intern Company 2016 alum Adam Zeph returns to the Barn Playhouse as Bernard. Adam's Barn Playhouse credits include Catch Me If You Can, The Odd Couple, and West Side Story, as well as Hairspray at the American Stage and being the Script Supervisor for Live From Here with Chris Thile. Playing Bernard's longtime friend Robert is Chris Chirdon*, who you may recognize as Don from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel streaming on Amazon Prime. Theatrical credits include shows with The Williamstown Theatre Festival and TheatreWorksUSA. Amy Griffin*, part of Broadway's original cast of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, plays Bernard's maid Berthe and has appeared in Off-Broadway shows including The English Bride, Mr. President, and Infertility. Brie Covington, whose credits include Ulta Beauty National Holiday Campaign and The Deuce on HBO, plays the American air hostess Gloria. Brie is a co-founder of The Group Theatre Collective, a collective operated by four women artists from socio-diverse backgrounds paying homage to the Group Theatre established in 1939 by Harold Clurman. Kim Taff* plays Gabriella the French stewardess. Kim has film credits including Asking For It and Leo and the Shark, and stage credits including The Wolves at Dallas Theatre Center and Miracle on South Division Street at Saint Michael's Playhouse. The German flight attendant Gretchen is played by Kristina Walz, who appeared in the National Tour of Rock of Ages 10th Anniversary, Six on Norwegian Cruise Line, and was the Lead Vocalist on Aida Cruise Line. Taking on yet another role at the Barn Playhouse in her sixth year here is Brittany Sue Hines, who understudies the female roles and is also the Education Associate and writer, director, and choreographer of the Children's Theater Series revue Make 'Em Laugh. Brittany's performance credits include Bright Star at BoHo Theatre and Sister Act, Hairspray, and Saturday Night Fever at the Palace Theatre.

Director Kathryn Markey++ is back at the Barn Playhouse after having directed past shows such as Peter and the Starcatcher, South Pacific, Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof and Always...Patsy Cline. Some of her recent work includes directing Amy Stiller's Just Trust at Emerging Artists and co-creating the PLAYS FOR US series. Her acting and writing credits span New York, regional and international stages. Costume Designer Lindsey LaRissa Kuhn is a recent graduate of the MFA program in Design at the University of Iowa. Lindsey has also worked as a scenic artist, props artisan, puppet/mask maker and director in projects such as Sunday In the Park With George, Fun Home and Blackberry Puppet. Associate Costume Designer Elzi Thomas is making her debut this season at the Barn Playhouse and is currently studying theater making at Stanford University where she has designed student productions and assistant designed A Midsummer Night's Dream. Rozy Isquith joins us as Scenic Designer after completing her Masters in Fine Arts in scenic design at the Pennsylvania State University School of Theatre. Recent design credits include scenic designs for Hair at Cortland Repertory Theatre, and Blood at the Root and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Penn State. Lighting designer K.A. Rudolph (she/they) is a freelance lighting designer in New York City and Washington D.C. Some credits include work with HERE Arts Center, Theatre at St. Clements, Second Avenue Dance Company, Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Columbia University, Corkscrew Theatre Festival.

The stage management team includes Leighann Enos* as the Stage Manager, who makes her Barn Playhouse debut after most recently serving as the Production Manager at La Jolla Music Society as well as previous credits at Arena Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, and The Old Globe. The Assistant Stage Manager is Kristin Loughry*, who joins the company with previous credits including Asolo Repertory Theater, Baltimore Center Stage, Geva Theater Center, Hangar Theater Company, Infinity Theater Company, and Lyric Stage Company of Boston. She happily returns to the New London area after having spent childhood summers on Lake Sunapee.