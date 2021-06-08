Auditions Announced For Open Roles In Cue Zero Theatre Company's HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Cue Zero Theatre Company has announced auditions for open roles in their October production of Heathers the Musical. The performance will take place October 22-24th at the Derry Opera House. Some roles have already been cast, as the show was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to COVID. A complete list of all open roles can be found on our website.

Auditions will be held all day on Tuesday July 27th at Granite State Arts Academy Public Charter School from 6p-10p. Performers MUST sign up for a time slot on cztheatre.com or they will not be seen. There are four 12-person slots that last 60 minutes each. Call backs will be Thursday July 29th.

All performers must be at least 18 years of age at the time of auditions. There will be no exceptions, and no performers under the age of 18 will be considered for any roles. Please be ready to provide documentation of proof of age if there are questions.

For those auditioning: Please prepare two 32-bar cuts of musical theatre songs in the style of the show that best showcase your acting and singing, and be prepared to learn a short dance/movement combination. Performers will be required to sing one piece at auditions, and may be asked to perform their second piece. Preference is your prepared pieces are from shows other than Heathers the Musical, but all performers should be familiar with the material before callbacks.

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Book, music, and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy

Based upon the film written by Daniel Waters

Heathers: The Musical was originally directed Off-Broadway by Andy Fickman and choreographed by Marguerite Derricks.

"Heathers the Musical" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass...but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man). Heathers The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal new show based on the greatest teen comedy of all time. With its moving love story, laugh-out-loud comedy, and unflinching look at the joys and anguish of high school, Heathers is one of the most popular new musicals. Are you in, or are you out?

Director - Dan Pelletier

Music Director - Brian Nickerson

Choreographer - Meredith Carver

Stage Manager - Monica Derr

Rehearsals tentatively scheduled for Tuesday/Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

To sign up for an audition, please visit cztheatre.com and click the "Get Involved" tab.