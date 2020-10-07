Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Nederlands Dans Theater Presents SWITCH STREAMS VOL. 3

Switch Stream Vol.3 was a full evening performance on Zoom, that is broadcast live on the NDT Facebook page.

Oct. 7, 2020  

Nederlands Dans Theater presents Switch Streams vol. 3, a live online performance created and performed by the dancers of NDT.

In times of self-isolation in the struggle against the corona crisis, Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT) does everything it can to bring the art of dance and the creativity of movement to the fore.

Watch the full performance below!

