VIDEO: Nederlands Dans Theater Presents SWITCH STREAMS VOL. 3

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Switch Stream Vol.3 was a full evening performance on Zoom, that is broadcast live on the NDT Facebook page.

Nederlands Dans Theater presents Switch Streams vol. 3, a live online performance created and performed by the dancers of NDT.

In times of self-isolation in the struggle against the corona crisis, Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT) does everything it can to bring the art of dance and the creativity of movement to the fore.

Switch Stream Vol.3 was a full evening performance on Zoom, that is broadcast live on the NDT Facebook page.

Watch the full performance below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You