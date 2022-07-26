THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns to the Netherlands This Year

The opening night of The Sleeping Beauty will take place in Dutch National Opera & Ballet, in Amsterdam, on 12 October. Sir Peter Wright's production of The Sleeping Beauty has been the jewel in the crown of Dutch National Ballet's repertoire for over forty years now. This season, the company will be dancing 21 performances of the glittering ballet, in the period from mid-October to the beginning of January. The demanding variations, brilliant pointe work and pure classical technique make this nineteenth-century fairy-tale ballet the ultimate touchstone for ballet dancers all over the world today.

Created by the French-Russian choreographer Marius Petipa and the composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty (1890) was one of the greatest successes of Russian classical ballet. Almost one hundred years later, the Englishman Sir Peter Wright adapted and staged the production for Dutch National Ballet, showing great respect for the original. To this day, it has earned him and the company numerous standing ovations and rave reviews. Wright's Beauty has all the glamour and allure that befits a production originally intended for the court of the Russian tsar.

Sir Peter Wright worked on his acclaimed staging of The Sleeping Beauty with set and costume designer Philip Prowse, who decked out the fairy tale in breathtaking gold. Prowse situated the story at the French court of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, which later served as an important model for the court of the tsar in Russia. Together, Wright and Prowse breathed new life into The Sleeping Beauty, so that the heritage of Petipa and Tchaikovsky continues to sparkle and enchant us in the twenty-first century as well.

Performance dates of The Sleeping Beauty in Dutch National Opera & Ballet, Amsterdam

October Wed 12 (premiere), Fri 14, Sat 15, Wed 19, Thu. 20, Fri 21, Tue 25, Sat 29, Sun 30*

November Thu 3, Sat 5, Sun 6*

December Tue 20*, Thu 22, Sat 24*, Mon 26*, Tue 27, Thu 29*, Sat 31*

January Sun 1*, Mon 2

Curtain up: 20.15 hrs / 14.00* hrs